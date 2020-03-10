Four food hubs launched in Kemnay

Four new food hubs have been set up to distribute food to families in Kemnay and the surrounding area.

The food is provided by and delivered to the hubs through FareShare Grampian, part of a UK-wide network which redistributes surplus food from the food industry to charities.

New hubs have been established in the offices of Flexible Childcare Services Scotland, Kemnay nursery, Kemnay Family Centre and Alehousewells Nursery.

People in the local community are free to collect the food from the venues with no name or sign-in required.

Manager of Flexible Childcare Aberdeenshire Maureen Rennie said: “The FareShare Hubs have been set up to use surplus food, saving it from going to waste. Families can benefit from using it as they can take what they want to use and there are no restrictions on what is taken.

“It is a real benefit to the community and so many organisations are taking part within Kemnay with various opening times.”

FareShare Grampian, run by Aberdeen charity CFINE (Community Food Initiatives North East), accesses surplus food within the supply chain and redistributes to almost 200 charities and community groups across Aberdeenshire.

Dave Simmers, CEO of CFINE, said: “Flexible Childcare Aberdeenshire is a great organisation working tirelessly to support families and children in our local communities.

“We’re pleased to be working in partnership with them to save good food from waste and get it onto the plates of people who need it most.

“We’re grateful to be working with more frontline projects in the region to work towards a future where no one goes hungry.”