Free service launches in Ellon to help kick start weight loss journeys

TV's Dr Dawn Harper is supporting the campaign.

The new service launches at Rowlands Ellon after recent pharmacy-led research shone a light on how many UK adults are concerned about their weight.

The nationwide study from Rowlands revealed that almost a third (29 per cent) of adults residing in Scotland feel motivated to lose weight to improve their health, while 27 per cent would also like to improve their fitness.

So, Rowlands is offering a new service which sees free advice offered to help those who may not know where to start and to those who feel like they need more support continuing with their weight loss journey this New Year. Rowlands offers a friendly, non-judgemental environment where people can get the best advice that is tailored to their own personal circumstances.

The pharmacy chain has teamed up with TV medic, Dr Dawn Harper, to help with the supporting launch campaign.

She said: “Pharmacies are fantastic spaces to speak freely and openly about any weight concerns. Starting a weight loss journey or plan with support from a healthcare professional is a valuable step to take. Rowlands’ launch campaign really helps to break down and address the myths often attached to weight loss and I do hope it encourages lots of people to take a pharmacy-first approach to addressing weight loss this New Year.”

Nigel Swift, managing director of Rowlands, adds: “Making a change to your lifestyle can feel overwhelming if you don’t know quite where to start. Not a lot of people realise that they can approach their local pharmacist for weight management advice.

"It is so important that people feel comfortable enough to make that first approach for advice and guidance – particularly if they have any underlying health concerns linked to their weight that they would like to change.

"Each journey is different but depending on eligibility, some patients will be able to access very low calorie diets such as Lipotrim from as little as £45 per week, as well as prescription medication to aid weight loss.”