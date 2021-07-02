NHS Grampian restricts hospital visiting as Covid-19 cases rise

Restrictions on visiting patients in hospital have been brought in by NHS Grampian due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

In light of the rapidly rising number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, and to protect both patients and staff, from noon today, hospital visiting at all NHS Grampian hospitals will be limited to one named person per patient.

Where possible, this should be the same person for all visits. Should the named visitor become unwell – with symptoms of Covid-19 or any other illness – they should not visit and other arrangements can be made.

NHS Grampian says it will continue to take a person-centred approach to visiting, especially where patients are vulnerable, have additional support needs, or are receiving end-of-life care.

Families are encouraged to have a conversation with the appropriate senior nurse or midwife to understand what is possible in individual clinical areas/services before visiting.