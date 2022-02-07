People across Aberdeenshire join UK-wide conversation on mental health for Time to Talk Day

See Me volunteer Dawn Getliffe

Time to Talk Day, which trended at number one in Scotland on social media, is the day that friends, families, communities, and workplaces come together to talk, listen and change lives.

And research has shown that, two years into the coronavirus pandemic, these conversations are important.

Just over one in four Scots surveyed who have experienced a worsening of their mental health for the first time during the pandemic have yet to have a conversation about it, according to a new poll conducted as part of Time to Talk Day.

The survey of 1001 people across Scotland also revealed that nearly one in five people who were already struggling with a mental health problem when the pandemic hit said they haven’t spoken to anyone about their mental health since the pandemic started.

Forty-three percent of those whose mental health has worsened during the pandemic said that they haven’t spoken to anyone because they felt like everyone has been struggling and they are no different, while almost one in three said that they didn’t feel comfortable talking about their mental health.

This year’s Time to Talk Day saw a range of activities and events take place across Aberdeenshire with workplaces, schools, community groups, sports clubs, friends and family doing their bit to start the conversation on mental health, with a focus on not just talking, but listening too.

With the theme of this year’s Time to Talk Day as ‘however you do it, start a conversation about mental health’, See Me volunteer Dawn Getliffe took the opportunity to get the conversation started in a different way.

Dawn arranged a Pass the Parcel initiative, with Time to Talk Day supporters delivering parcels to friends and colleagues to boost wellbeing and open up mental health conversations.

Dawn came up with the Pass the Parcel campaign during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

She explained: “I started the Pass the Parcel campaign during lockdown because at that time, I realised it was more important than ever to use innovative ways to start conversations. Things have changed in some ways since then, but what hasn’t changed is the importance of reducing mental health stigma in the local community and beyond.

“The goal of the ‘Pass the Parcel’ movement is that when you receive a parcel, you then share one with someone else. In the parcels, people might like to include some teabags, biscuits and an open invite for a coffee together. I hope that this encourages those close to us and further afield to open up both parcels and conversations about our mental health.”

See Me director Wendy Halliday said: “I’m incredibly impressed by all the support we had for this year’s Time to Talk Day across Aberdeenshire and I’m sure that the important conversations that took place will have a lasting impact.”