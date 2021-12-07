People in Aberdeenshire urged to live safely and reduce the spread of the virus

Everyone is encouraged to do their bit to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The recently launched Living Safely for Us All campaign is a timely reminder of how actions can help protect communities and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Susan Webb, director of public health for NHS Grampian, is supporting the Scottish Government’s campaign, and is encouraging people to play their part by stepping up their efforts to curb transmission.

She said: “We’re appealing to people to live safely for us all. It’s really important to follow the key Covid-19 protections already in place to help keep you and others safe and prevent the spread of this new variant.”

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa and has since spread to many parts of the world.

Scientists are concerned this variant appears to spread more easily, so health chiefs are urging people to follow the advice in the campaign which reinforces the key guidance on how to stay safe, and how people can protect themselves, their loved ones and those around them, particularly those at highest risk in their community.

This includes taking regular lateral flow tests, particularly before mixing with people from other households, and staying at home if the test is positive. People are also being encouraged to meet others outdoors, let fresh air in if mixing with other households indoors, and work from home if possible.

Other key protections include booking an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine if you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, cleaning hands regularly, wearing a face covering where required, and self-isolating immediately if you have Covid-19 symptoms, and booking a PCR test.

Ms Webb added: “If you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, booking an appointment to get your Covid-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus, and stepping up efforts to comply with the guidance in place, particularly testing before meeting up with others, is vital in helping protect communities, and the NHS.”