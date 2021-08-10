Scotland's only instructor brings VeraFlow to Ellon

VeraFlow is a dance-based stretch class with mindfulness

Jazzercise fan Elisa Galbraith learned about VeraFlow during lockdown and with restrictions easing is now starting to run several classes, including one starting on Sunday morning in the Victoria Hall.

VeraFlow is a dance-based workout incorporates lots of stretching, with yoga poses and finishes with some mindfulness.

Elisa said: “I love Jazzercise, however, the older I get, the more my body is really missing and in need of a good stretch.

"Over the past year in particular, I have been struggling on and off with pain in my lower back and right hip.

"I have tried yoga a few times, but if i'm being honest, I find it boring, I love to move to music.

“During lockdown, I was introduced to VeraFlow by a fellow instructor in Canada. After just a few classes the pain in my hip had gone and my body was no longer aching and tight.

"My body honestly feels so much better and I am getting more out of my high impact workouts due to the regular stretching.

“There are some positions we use that look like or might be within the yoga asanas, but VeraFlow is most definitely not a yoga class.

“We instead focus on different stretching techniques to improve mobility and flexibility to help your body feel and work a million times better.

“We dance because dancing is great for your mental wellbeing, as many studies have shown, it helps to mobilise the body and before you know it you’re lost in the music.

"If you’re feeling low right now, then that’s okay and normal. Once you’ve become aware of it, then you can ask yourself what makes you feel alive?”

VeraFlow is a Lo Impact class, done in bare feet, and participants only need to bring a mat.

The Ellon class starts at 11am and Elisa also holds classes in Bucksburn, Danestone and Kingswells, each costing £5 per session.

All classes are also available on Livestream.