Tesco Health Charity Partnership fundraiser to help people lead healthier lives

Shoppers can raise funds to help lower the risk of cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Tesco stores are coming together to support the Tesco Health Charity Partnership and raise money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK until September 26.

Tesco customers can make a donation by rounding up the amount they spend in stores to the nearest £1 at self-service checkouts.

All funds raised will go directly to the three charities, which are part of the ‘Helping you to live healthier’ partnership and be split equally.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “Cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and type 2 diabetes are three of the biggest health challenges of our time, touching the lives of millions of people every year. But without donations, the work of our charity partners to prevent the harm these conditions cause just can’t continue. With our partner charities, we aim to raise awareness and millions of pounds to help carry on saving and improving lives.”