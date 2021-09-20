This week's mobile Covid-19 testing sites in Aberdeenshire

People without Covid-19 symptoms are being encouraged to get tested at mobile testing centres across Aberdeenshire.

Testing without symptoms is entirely voluntarily, but by visiting a Mobile Community Testing Centre and taking a lateral flow test, residents will be able to better protect their family, colleagues and the wider community by ensuring they are not spreading the virus to others without knowing it.

It is estimated that one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and therefore some people will be spreading the virus without realising it.

You can also collect packs of personal test kits from the Mobile Community Testing Centres.

In some places additional pop-up or collect only sites will be running.

You do not need an appointment to take a test at a Mobile Community Testing Centre.

You should not attend any of these centres if you have Covid-19 symptoms, have had a positive test in the last 90 days, or are currently self-isolating as a close contact or are shielding.

If you do have symptoms, isolate immediately and book a test via the gov.uk website or call 0300 303 2713.

These testing facilities support NHS colleagues to manage localised outbreaks, and so locations and times may change at short notice. It is important that the system can be flexible to help support a Grampian-wide Covid response.

Ccheck the latest timetable updates at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/covid-19/community-testing.

Timetable:

Monday, September 20:

• Peterhead Maiden Street car park – 2pm-7pm.

• Westhill Swimming Pool – 10am-3pm.

• Portlethen Swimming pool – 9.30am-11.30am (Collect only).

• Inverurie Fire Station – 1pm-3pm (Collect only).

Tuesday, September 21:

• Banff Fire Station – 10am-3pm.

• Fraserburgh Maconochie House – 10am-3pm.

• Braemar Fire Station – 9.30am-11.30am (Collect only).

• Ballater Fire Station – 1pm-3pm (Collect only).

Wednesday, September 22:

• Fraserburgh Maconochie House – 10am-3pm.

• Stonehaven Carlton House – 10am-3pm.

• Oldmeldrum market Street car park – 10am-3pm (Collect only).

Thursday, September 23:

• Turriff Fire Station – 10am-3pm.

• Banchory Fire Station – 10am-3pm.

• Huntly East park Street car park – 9.30am-11.30am (Collect only).

• Banff Fire Station – 10am-3pm (Collect only).

Friday, September 24:

• Ellon Old Academy car park – 10am-3pm.

• Inverurie Fire Station – 10am-3pm.