Vape Clinic launches in Inverurie to help smokers quit

VPZ, has launched its new Vape Clinic service in its Inverurie store which offers local smokers a dedicated, one-to-one consultation with VPZ’s vaping specialists.

The Vape Clinic has been introduced this Stoptober to meet the growing demand for stop smoking services as access to local stop smoking services and vaping retailers massively reduced during Lockdown leaving thousands of smokers left without any services to help them quit.

With around 78,000 people in the UK dying from smoking year on year, and with many more living with debilitating smoking-related illnesses, the vape clinic has been designed to support the nation’s smokers quit for good.

Doug Mutter, Director of VPZ said: “As the UK’s leading vaping specialist, we are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer –smoking.

“We are proud to roll out our Vape Clinic service in Inverurie and beyond this Stoptober to give the nation’s smokers the support they need to quit and help the country regain its momentum toward becoming a smoke free nation by 2030.”

VPZ Vape Clinic is open 7 days a week, 10am to 5pm to all customers who book a free, 30 minute Vape Clinic Appointment.