Vets warning of tablet dangers

An Aberdeenshire vet is warning dog owners to keep medications out of reach of pets after a greedy spaniel needed an emergency trip to the practice.

Jack, a mischievous one-year-old sprocker, had to be rushed to Donview Veterinary Centre in Inverurie after eating a box of human anti-inflammatory pain killers called Naproxen.

The drug, a common medicine that can be bought without prescription to reduce inflammation and pain, is highly toxic to both dogs and cats. Even eating one of the tablets could potentially have proved fatal or caused acute kidney failure and gastrointestinal ulcers.

Jack ate the tablets, which had been stored in a ground-level cupboard at the Aberdeen home of owner Mark Anderson.

Mark immediately rang Donview Vets to ask for advice before rushing his much-loved pet to the practice.

The veterinary team induced vomiting and gave him ​liquid charcoal to absorb any toxic fluids in his stomach. ​Jack was also hospitalised and given intravenous fluids for 24 hours to prevent damage to his kidneys, and sent home with medications to protect his stomach from ulceration.

Donview Vets Clinical Director Charlie Carnochan said: “It’s common for us to see pets that have eaten medication, but we have never had a case where one tablet could have been fatal.

“It was a happy outcome for Jack, but it could have been worse. He was home after 24 hours, but has been coming back to the practice for blood tests, which have shown that everything is fine. Jack’s owner was quick off the mark to speak to us about it so we were able to take advice from the Veterinary Poisons Information Service and act swiftly.”

Charlie added: “As well as Naproxen, many people have Ibuprofen in their homes, which is also highly toxic. We always recommend that medication, including veterinary treatments, is kept out of reach of pets.”

Mark, who has owned Jack since he was a puppy, found the ripped up tablet box and chewed up tablets when he returned home from work at Aberdeen Airport.

Mark said: “They were in a box under a unit in the kitchen, but Jack is a scavenger so he managed to get in and steal them. Being so young, he has a habit of chewing everything. I found fragments of the tablets on the floor and quickly Googled to check the dangers and then rang the vets.

“He knew he had done wrong and was in trouble as he was looking sorry for himself.”