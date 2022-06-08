Wellbeing hub agreed for Insch Hospital

A ‘wellbeing hub’ and clinical space will be developed at the Insch War Memorial Hospital

The hospital closed at the start of the Covid pandemic and a review of health services in Insch was launched in May last year.

A ‘Strategic Needs Assessment’ was completed and published earlier in the year which highlighted the top

ten options which had been identified by the stakeholder groups which were involved in the process.

One option would have seen inpatient capacity at Inverurie Hospital increase with a new build or extension.

This would mean no inpatient beds at Insch Hospital which has been strongly opposed by the local community.

It is anticipated that the Wellbeing Hub will include space for community groups to meet and deliver wellbeing focused classes and workshops.

There will also be space for secondary care clinics to be delivered meaning that people in Insch will not have to travel to access them.

Officers will continue to work on options to deliver in-patient care in the area.

Chair of the Integration Joint Board, Rhona Atkinson, said: “This has been a very good piece of work and I would really like to thank officers for the work they have done.

“As an IJB we are all too aware of the increasing demographic, financial and workforce pressures that our services face and we are absolutely committed to working with local communities to ensure that we provide and commission services to meet their needs.”

Vice Chair of the Integration Joint Board, Cllr Anne Stirling, said: "Officers will continue to develop the options with the community and stakeholder groups, but this will mean that we are able to deliver a resource for the community to use in the near future whilst we continue to the work on a business case to be presented to Scottish Government for capital funding.”