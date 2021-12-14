Stagecoach's festive timetable for buses in Aberdeenshire

A reduced service will be operating over the Christmas and New Year period.

The festive timetable runs from Friday, December 24, to Wednesday, January 5.

On Christmas Eve, a Saturday service will operate on most routes, with weekday timetables on certain services. Services will finish earlier than usual, with last journeys between 8pm and 10.30pm. A similar timetable will operate on New Year’s Eve.

There will be no services operating on the Saturdays – Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

On Sunday, December 26, and Sunday, January 2, only a limited service will be operating on a small number of routes.

On other days, a Saturday service will operate, with a weekday service on some routes on Thursday, December 29, and Friday, December 30.