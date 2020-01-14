Easter holidays 2020: 8 of the best destinations to visit for warm weather in April If you’re looking to get away over the Easter period, but want to make sure you get sunny, warm weather, you’re not alone. These eight destinations are perfect for sun-seekers to jet off to over the Easter period. 1. Portugal Portugal is a great destination to visit in April, with sunny, clear skies and a warm climate. The temperature reaches a peak of around 19C, providing the perfect place to soak up the sun over Easter. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 2. Lanzarote, Canary Islands Lanzarote is the hottest of the Canary Islands and is popular with holidaymakers all year round. In April, temperatures will rise to just under 24 degrees, but it may be windy at times. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 3. Florida The weather is hot and sunny in April, with highs of around 28C. The minimum daily temperature is around 15C. Florida has an array of scenic beaches and a variety of things to do over Easter. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 4. Mexico If youre wanting to go further afield, then Mexico provides bright sunshine and very warm temperatures during April. Temperatures vary depending on location, but can reach highs of over 30C in some places. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2