Couple say that supporting each other is the key to their 70-years together.

The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary

Alistair was born in New Elgin and moved to Aberdeen in 1948 to join Aberdeen City Police after serving in the army in Palestine for 2 years.

Edna was born in Aberdeen and worked as a sales assistant at Boots the Chemist on Bon-Accord Terrace and Union Street in the town.

Alistair was a bobby on the beat, and frequented Boots where Edna worked.

Alistair and Edna on their wedding day in 1952

He finally plucked up the courage to ask her out on a date at Christmas 1950 when Edna dropped her parcels on Union Street, and Alistair came to the rescue.

They dated for two years before getting married in Beechgrove Church, Aberdeen on February 11, 1952, when Alistair was 23 and Edna a lass of 18.

Alistair quickly rose through the ranks to become a Chief Superintendent, as well as Deputy Commandant at The Scottish Police College in Tulliallan, and then spent a further eight years as a visiting Professor of Criminal Justice at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.

Edna went on to become one of Max Factors most sought after beauty consultants.

They couple lived happily in Auchnagatt, Aberdeenshire for many years until retirement, when they then moved to the Ellon area.

Alistair and Edna have five children, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Both have been keen bird watchers, gardeners and hill walkers over the years. Alistair made many expeditions to West Africa to study migratory sea terns, which he also studied at The Sands of Forvie in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Both have said that the secret to a long lasting marriage is always loving and supporting each other through the good times and the bad.