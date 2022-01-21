Healthy eating and living are now on the menu in Aberdeenshire

Communities are encouraged to get involved in the Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) project.

The Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) project is working to make a difference, and Aberdeenshire Council Community Learning and Development Worker Ed Garrett said community involvement is key to the project’s success.

“The views, ideas and involvement of local communities are crucial to building on what’s already in place to help keep us well,” he said. “We want to work with people to learn what keeps you well, what challenges you have and what needs to change, building on that information to help create healthier communities.

“We will be working with communities to produce an action plan around healthy eating and keeping active. The more we know about barriers or gaps which affect people’s ability to eat and live healthily the better we can work together to improve the situation for everyone.”

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee, Councillor Anne Stirling, said: “I’m delighted to support this initiative, with the involvement of communities at its heart. Local participation will be key to the development of the action plan to improve opportunities for healthy eating and keeping active.

“Everyone has something valuable to say about what keeps them well, so I would encourage as many people as possible to participate to ensure the outcomes have the greatest impact. It is particularly important that we understand the barriers to healthy eating and affordable food for families.”

In particular, the project is seeking to find out what keeping well means to you, how easy it is to eat healthily and keep active where you live, what activities and places there are in your community to keep you well, the barriers to keeping well, what the priorities should be and what changes are needed

An online survey at is available at engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/heal.