The accommodation spans four levels with the layout and design complementary with the requirements of modern living. The property also enjoys a superb southerly aspect.

Detached villa in an enviable location

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 7:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 7:22 am

Completed to an exceptionally high specification occupying an enviable position, 8 Provost Black Way in Banchory is situated in a prestigious development by Bancon Homes. It’s on the market to offers over £590,000. Visit www.raeburns.co.uk.

1. Provost Black Way, Banchory

Located on the mezzanine level, the lounge boasts a glazed south facing gable incorporating double French doors leading to a good sized balcony area which enjoys superb open views ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Photo: Submitted

2. Provost Black Way, Banchory

The kitchen dining area boasts an impressive open plan layout incorporating family/sitting area and ample space for a dining table and chairs.

Photo: Submitted

3. Provost Black Way, Banchory

The garden grounds are enhanced by a paved terrace with timber summer house.

Photo: Submitted

4. Provost Black Way, Banchory

The decorative borders are stocked with established shrubs, trees and seasonal plants.

Photo: Submitted

Banchory
