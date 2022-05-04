Farmhouse in an idyllic location in Rothienorman

Keltswells Farmhouse is a traditional extended farmhouse with plenty of outdoor space.

The property is three miles from Rothienorman and 12 miles from Inverurie.

It boasts four reception rooms, three bedrooms, a spacious bathroom and en suite.

Sitting in around 2.5 acres, Keltswells Farmhouse offers plenty of outdoor space and stunning open views of the surrounding countryside.

The accommodation has been decorated to a high standard throughout.

The accommodation comprises the formal reception hall, sitting room with attractive gas fire which continues through to the home office, also ideal as a lovely reading nook.

The formal dining room has the original fireplace from the kitchen, and there is a family snug which leads through to the sun room.

The sun room is a bright and spacious room with electric wood burning stove and doors opening out to the garden.

Continuing through there is the country style dining kitchen and a family bathroom.

The property features charming garden grounds with plenty of space for children, families and pets.

Stairs at the rear of the house lead up to a large attic room/bedroom.

The main stairs case in the reception hall takes you to the upper level where there are two spacious double bedrooms and a cloakroom with white suite.

Keltswells Farmhouse sits in around 2.5 acres of land in total, of which around 0.75 acres lies immediately round the house as the formal gardens.

The gardens have charming stone dyke walls, tall mature trees and mainly laid to lawn with seasonal plants and shrubs and there is a quaint summer house tucked away in an idyllic spot, which has power and light.

Timber ranch style gates give access up the private drive way to the stone chipped parking area.

The additional land extends to around 1.75 acres and would be ideal for varying uses.

There is a 36’ x 14’ polytunnel with power and water and vegetable garden with raised beds and water tap.

Furthermore the pond attracts various wildlife throughout the year and is located within the wetlands garden area.

Substantial steading building with power, light and electric roller door.

All the garden grounds at Keltswells Farmhouse provide a wonderful outdoor space for children, families and pets to enjoy all year round.

Given its countryside location, generous garden grounds and immaculate accommodation, early viewing is highly recommended.