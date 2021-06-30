Final family homes remain at CALA's The Grove in Inverurie

One of the remaining properties, the Darroch showhome, features a welcoming lounge area.

Homebuyers have one final chance to discover their dream home in this remarkable community created by CALA Homes (North).

A highly sought after location for growing families, this flourishing development of four and five bedroom homes is situated in the heart of rolling countryside views and has a range of amenities, independent shops, restaurants and cafes right on its doorstep.

One of the remaining properties is the spectacular Darroch showhome, designed by Envision Interior Design.

The open plan family kitchen leads into a beautiful garden through exquisite French doors.

The home’s welcoming lounge area and open plan family kitchen leads into a beautiful garden through exquisite French doors. Striking interiors inspired by monochromatic tones and eye-catching graphic motifs can be found throughout the décor, with a show-stopping custom-made fireplace in the lounge which is one of its stand out features.

These stylish touches of black and white continue throughout the first floor of the home across its five bedrooms. A gold and grey colour palette in the main bedroom creates a luxurious atmosphere and provides the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Making the most of the additional customisable space in the property, one of the additional bedrooms has been transformed into a fantastic nursery which features adorable polar bear themed designs.

A range of tailored incentives can be found across the remaining homes at The Grove, including Part Exchange, helping to make the move to one of CALA’s dream homes seamless and simple.

Stylish touches of black and white continue throughout the first floor of the home across its five bedrooms.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (North), said: “Surrounded by charming rural countryside and with local amenities and transport links to Aberdeen on your doorstep, Inverurie is an incredibly sought after location for homebuyers.

“The Grove has been very well received by homebuyers and we are delighted to be down to our last few homes. Our two fabulous showhomes were released for sale recently, with just one remaining.”