The instantly appealing end terraced granite house features high ceilings, original cornicing, beautiful stripped pitch pine throughout, working shutters, and open fires.

House with great character and charm

Property of the week

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:26 am

4 Bridge Square in Ballater was built in 1871 and has been lovingly restored and up-graded to form a spacious family home with large rooms and boasts many original features. It’s on the market to offers over £285,000. Visit www.aspc.co.uk

1. 4 Bridge Square, Ballater

The bright and sunny dining room features a curved bay window to the east and a further double window and an exposed granite fire place.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. 4 Bridge Square, Ballater

The spacious dining kitchen boasts extensive range of oak floor and wall units made and fitted by Drumoak Kitchens. Door providing access to the garden.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. 4 Bridge Square, Ballater

The well-fitted modern family bathroom has a modern white suite, Mira shower over the bath.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. 4 Bridge Square, Ballater

The attractive walled courtyard garden is fully enclosed and private.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Property
Next Page
Page 1 of 2