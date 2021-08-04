Key worker discovers first home at CALA’s Craibstone development

Rue Mubawu is delighted with her new home.

Rue, 28, a social worker from Inverurie, found her dream apartment which offered the best of both worlds at CALA Homes’ Craibstone Estate development.

Opting for the contemporary two bedroom Elrick apartment, Rue’s first big move was aided by CALA’s 5 percent deposit incentive and the expertise and support from the development’s sales team, which helped to make the process as straightforward as possible.

Rue said: “I’m a country girl at heart but I also love the conveniences that living in the city can offer. I felt that Craibstone Estate suited me perfectly as it delivered the very best of both worlds thanks to its close proximity to Aberdeen city centre, while also having some beautiful walks and woodlands on its doorstep.’

“The sales team at Craibstone Estate were so patient and helpful throughout the entire home-buying journey and helped put me in touch with their recommended mortgage advisors to answer any financial questions I had. The 5 percent deposit contribution made all the difference as well, making it even easier for me to purchase my very first home.”

The Elrick apartment which Rue opted for provides a generous amount of open living space as well as convenient built-in storage throughout the home. One of its stand-out features is the stylish French doors which let in lots of light and lead to a private balcony with views of the surrounding Aberdeenshire countryside.

Rue added: “My favourite part of the apartment is the kitchen. It is large and pleasantly spacious with plenty of storage space and worktops. It is a great space to cook for guests and entertain.

“I’m hugely grateful for CALA for helping make my first home-buying experience so simple and helping me find a home that I truly love.”

Current prices at Craibstone Estate start from £144,000. The development is located off Inverurie Road, Bucksburn, AB21 9SJ.