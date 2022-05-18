This outstanding residence occupies a private south facing position which is sheltered and surrounded by majestic trees in an enchanting setting.

One of Scotland's most spectacular and expensive, private homes goes on sale

The most expensive residential property currently available on Scotland’s open market, Dalhebity House in Bieldside, is up for sale.

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 7:40 am
Built on site of the former home the late Princess Diana’s grandmother, this outstanding residence features a grand reception hall, four reception rooms, eight informal rooms, eight bedroom suites, staff apartment with three en suite bedrooms, Spa complex, indoor swimming pool, all-weather tennis court, garage block and approximatley 10 acres of garden grounds and woodland.

The owners set out to create a mansion of distinction and one in which the beautiful setting can be fully appreciated.

Fiona Gormley, Property agent, said: “The sheer scale and finish of this sumptuous house is hugely impressive and yet the clever design and layout mean the space does not overwhelm. A modern-built house of this stature is utterly unique in Scotland and it’s an extraordinary achievement."

Savills invites offers over £7.5million for Dalhebity House.

For details, visit search.savills.com/

1. Dalhebity House

The entrance into Dalhebity House sets the tone and is utterly breathtaking, beginning with a marble floored reception hall, with grand marble central sweeping horseshoe staircase.

Photo: [email protected]

2. Dalhebity House

The property boasts four reception rooms and eight informal rooms.

Photo: Copyright [email protected]

3. Dalhebity House

The more relaxed and casual style of the family space is immediately evident from the fabulous custom built walnut principal kitchen

Photo: Copyright [email protected]

4. Dalhebity House

The spacious bathroom features a bath and walk in shower.

Photo: Copyright [email protected]

