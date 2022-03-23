Planning Permission is in place for the hall which consists of a generous lounge and dining room, a kitchen, bedroom and a shower room.

Opportunity to own a church full of character

-

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:57 am

Winterfell, a former church and hall in Kincardine O’Neil, is a beautiful granite building, full of character and has retained many of its original features. It’s on the market to offers over £175,000. Visit www.blackadders.co.uk for more details.

1. Winterfell, Kincardine O'Neil

The stunning church has retained a lot of its original features.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

2. Winterfell, Kincardine O'Neil

The Building Warrant is expected to be finalised soon on Winterfell Church

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Winterfell, Kincardine O'Neil

Winterfell is set in Kincardine O’Neil, said to be the oldest in Royal Deeside.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Winterfell, Kincardine O'Neil

Winterfell bell tower

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Opportunity
Next Page
Page 1 of 2