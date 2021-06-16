Property: Beautiful family home in a country location

Springfields is a spacious home complete with granny annex with open views yet close to the villages of Udny and Pitmedden. It’s on the market to offers over £450,000. Visit www.peterkins.com for further details.
1. Springfields, Udny
The spacious room lounge offers views across the open country. The open fire is a lovely feature to the room.
Photo: submitted
2. Springfields, Udny
The spacious dining kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Part glazed double doors lead to the dining room.
Photo: submitted
3. Springfields, Udny
The annex comprises garden room, lounge, master bedroom with en-suite, further double bedroom, bathroom and dining kitchen.
Photo: submitted
4. Springfield, Udny
To the side of the property there is parking for several cars.
Photo: submitted