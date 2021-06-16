The well-proportioned family bathroom boasts a Whirlpool corner jacuzzi bath with shower above.

Property: Family home oozing character and charm

Property of the week: Crystals Cottage, Ballater

By Dawn Renton
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 12:00 am

Crystals Cottage offers spacious and versatile accommodation set within a large landscaped garden, and boasting remains of the old pack horse bridge dating from the late 1600s. Email [email protected] for details.

Crystals Cottage is an ideal family home with large gardens and spectacular views over the adjacent Balmoral Estate and nearby countryside. The property is on the market to offers over £375,000.

Bright and spacious, the lounge boasts a multi fuel stove set in a tiled fireplace - ideal for relaxing in front of after a day of exploring the countryside.

The spacious kitchen offers informal dining. Two windows overlooking the front allow natural sunlight to stream into the area.

Crystals Cottage enjoys a spacious landscaped garden taking advantage of the contours of the ground.

