Property: Family home oozing character and charm

Crystals Cottage offers spacious and versatile accommodation set within a large landscaped garden, and boasting remains of the old pack horse bridge dating from the late 1600s. Email [email protected] for details.
Crystals Cottage, Ballater
Crystals Cottage is an ideal family home with large gardens and spectacular views over the adjacent Balmoral Estate and nearby countryside. The property is on the market to offers over £375,000.
Crystals Cottage, Ballater
Bright and spacious, the lounge boasts a multi fuel stove set in a tiled fireplace - ideal for relaxing in front of after a day of exploring the countryside.
Crystals Cottage, Ballater
The spacious kitchen offers informal dining. Two windows overlooking the front allow natural sunlight to stream into the area.
Crystals Cottage, Ballater
Crystals Cottage enjoys a spacious landscaped garden taking advantage of the contours of the ground.
