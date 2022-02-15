This traditional detached country house retains many fine features of its era

Ellon farmhouse in tranquil surroundings

By Dawn Renton
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:56 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:56 pm

South Auchtylair Farmhouse in Auchnagatt, Ellon offers an ideal opportunity to acquire a charming, characterful home in the heart of the countryside. It’s on the market to offers over £306,000. Visit www.massonglennie.co.uk for more details.

1. South Auchtylair Farmhouse Auchnagatt, Ellon

The spacious lounge/dining room features a beautiful wrought iron stove.

Photo: Supplied

2. South Auchtylair Farmhouse, Ellon

The dining room/study features wood panelling and original fireplace.

Photo: Supplied

3. South Auchtylair Farmhouse, Ellon

The car port offers ample parking.

Photo: Supplied

4. South Auchtylair Farmhouse, Ellon

The farmhouse has approximately 1.2 Acres.

Photo: Supplied

