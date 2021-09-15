Rare chance to acquire historic mansion house in Newmachar

Originally built around 1780, Straloch House in Newmachar is a Category ‘A’ listed mansion house sat in the heart of the private estate grounds and woodland. On the market to offers over £2,950,000, visit www.galbraithgroup.com for details.
1. Straloch House, Newmachar
The stunning lounge located in the west wing, has been impeccably decorated.
Photo: Michael Dickie
The spacious hand crafted kitchen has plenty of room to entertain family and friends.
Photo: Michael Dickie
Beyond the main house there is a private historic chapel.
Photo: supplied
Particularly handsome, is the attractive stone steps leading to the front door.
Photo: Niall Hastie