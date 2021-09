The 8 surprising medical conditions you must declare to the DVLA or face a £1,000 fine

Rare chance to acquire historic mansion house in Newmachar

News you can trust since 1990

The first floor landing offers great views of the surrounding countryside.

Far-reaching countryside views can be enjoyed from almost everywhere in the grounds.

The kitchen features sleek gloss-finish units, while the area also benefits from both a kitchen island and breakfast bar.

The double-aspect dining room/family room features a contemporary gas fireplace and a large picture window.

Eslie Steading in Banchory features generously proportioned accommodation, creating a spacious home designed for modern family life. It’s on the market for £885,000. For further information, visit www.galbraithgroup.com .