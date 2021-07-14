Rural living at its very best at Seaview Steading

This impressive and spacious converted steading in Balmedie boasts fantastic panoramic views over the countryside to the wonderful seaview. It’s on the market for offers over £599,750. Visit www.blackadders.co.uk for further details.
1. Seaview Steading, Balmedie
The kitchen/diner is a particular highlight of this lovely home. The kitchen benefits from a large island, pull out carousels and window seat.
Photo: submitted
2. Seaview Steading
The large lounge features a Stovax log burner.
Photo: submitted
3. Seaview Steading, Balmedie
The property is surrounded by roaming countryside and stunning views out to the North Sea.
Photo: Submitted
4. Seaview Steading, Balmedie
The bar has been fitted out with bespoke units and is perfect for entertaining.
Photo: Submitted