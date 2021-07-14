The spacious four bedroom detached converted steading comes with an additional 5.8 acres of land to the front of the property which may be available by separate negotiation.
Rural living at its very best at Seaview Steading

Property of the week: Seaview Steading

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 8:34 am

This impressive and spacious converted steading in Balmedie boasts fantastic panoramic views over the countryside to the wonderful seaview. It’s on the market for offers over £599,750. Visit www.blackadders.co.uk for further details.

1. Seaview Steading, Balmedie

The kitchen/diner is a particular highlight of this lovely home. The kitchen benefits from a large island, pull out carousels and window seat.

Photo: submitted

2. Seaview Steading

The large lounge features a Stovax log burner.

Photo: submitted

3. Seaview Steading, Balmedie

The property is surrounded by roaming countryside and stunning views out to the North Sea.

Photo: Submitted

4. Seaview Steading, Balmedie

The bar has been fitted out with bespoke units and is perfect for entertaining.

Photo: Submitted

