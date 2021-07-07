This detatched bunglow - 2 Inchcumine Drive, St Fergus - has four bedrooms and plenty of space, both inside and out. A modern property in a popular location, it's very much in move in condition.

Spacious bungalow in St Fergus features summer house with bar

2 Inchcumine Drive, St Fergus

By Kevin McRoberts
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:12 pm

This detached bungalow, set in St Fergus, has a bright and airy layout, providing good-sized family accommodation, and benefiting from a summer house with bar. It’s currently on the market with Masson Glennie. See massonglennie.co.uk.

2 Inchcumine Drive, St Fergus

The property's spacious lounge is a bright and airy room thanks to the large window.

Photo: Masson Glennie

2 Inchcumine Drive, St Fergus

The modern dining kitchen area is open plan, leading to a family area which has patio doors to provide access to the garden.

Photo: Masson Glennie

2 Inchcumine Drive, St Fergus

The spacious dining kitchen has plenty of cupboard space.

Photo: Masson Glennie

2 Inchcumine Drive, St Fergus

The family area which adjoins the kitchen, with patio doors to the garden.

Photo: Masson Glennie

