Stunning four bedroom home at Clockhill, Maud, with Scandinavian log cabin

This four bedroom house together with a bespoke detached Scandinavian style log cabin, set within an idyllic 11.72 acres in Clockhill, Maud, is on the market at offers over £550,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace. See www.raeburns.co.uk.
1. Clockhill, Maud
The lounge is filled with natural light, with windows to front and rear. Finished with oak effect laminate flooring and light oak panelled inner doors, it provides space for free standing furniture and incorporates a traditional tiled fireplace.
Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
2. Clockhill, Maud
The well co-ordinated kitchen provides space for a table and chairs and is fitted with a comprehensive range of wall and base cabinets.
Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
3. Clockhill, Maud
This exceptionally spacious dining area, family space and sitting room lends itself to a variety of uses and incorporates a deep silled window to rear.
Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
4. Clockhill, Maud
The master bedroom includes a dressing area with built-in wardrobes, and an en suite bathroom.
Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace