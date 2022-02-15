People throughout Aberdeenshire worried about debt urged to seek free support and advice

A new Scottish Government campaign is encouraging peopleto get the help they need and are entitled to.

That’s the message from a new Scottish Government campaign, encouraging people in Aberdeenshire to get the help they need and are entitled to get their finances back on track.

Anyone can run into debt problems, and it can quickly spiral to unaffordable costs. But there is a wide range of trusted organisations, free support and advice available to help Aberdeenshire locals take control of their debt and ease their money worries.

A new website, moneysupport.scot, from the Scottish Government includes information and links to free and impartial debt advice to help people take control and live a healthier financial life. There’s also information on other financial matters such as affordable credit options and eligibility for benefits.

There is support and advice available for people who need it.

Sharon Bell, Head of StepChange, said: “With many Scots worried about money and debt problems, it’s important that people don’t fear seeking support before they reach financial crisis.

“By getting in touch with us, it’s a small and vital first step to getting your finances back on track and dealing with your worries. We can help people access and utilise the resources they are entitled to and will be there to support for as long as they need.

“StepChange is proud to partner with the Scottish Government on this campaign to raise awareness of the free support and advice available. Our skilled team of debt experts will help people achieve long-term financial control.”

