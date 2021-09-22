First class River Deveron fishery for sale

The Lower Castle beat offers a number of deep holding pools as well as fast streamy water.

The fishings stretch for two miles, providing both single and double bank fishing for salmon, sea trout and brown trout, set amidst glorious Aberdeenshire scenery.

The catch records show a 5-year average to 2019 of 23.4 salmon / 18.2 sea trout per season.

Christian Wroe of Galbraith, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a superb fishery, offering varied and some very challenging fishing with 28 named pools. The Deveron has a well-deserved reputation as a top class salmon river with runs of spring, summer and often prolific runs of autumn salmon through to season’s end. Each season brings in some fish in the 30lbs class.

The Lower and Upper Castle Fishings are situated amongst beautiful and quiet countryside.

“In addition to the wonderful scenery all around, this stretch of river is easy to access, being just two miles from Huntly. The property has all the amenities that could be required, including an excellent fishing hut and cabin.

"This sale is an exciting prospect for private individuals or alternatively a corporate buyer interested in being able to host clients for a day’s fishing throughout the season.”

The Lower Castle beat accommodates four rods over approximately 1.25 miles of double bank fishing with 21 named pools. This water offers a number of deep holding pools as well as fast streamy water with many easily accessible pools and all productive in the right water conditions.

The River Bogie joins the River Deveron at the Meeting Pot and lower down a boat may be used to fish Forsyth Pool to its best. The upper section has some gorge features which although challenging can reward the adventurous angler.

The Hut Pool from Cabin Lower Castle

The Upper Castle beat accommodates two rods over approximately 0.75 miles of single bank fishing with seven named pools. This beat offers some good holding pools and some challenging fishing.