New ship TUI Isla joins travel company's river cruise fleet

TUI Isla

TUI Isla is the third and final ship to join sisters TUI Maya and TUI Skyla in the TUI River Cruises fleet and set sail on her first ever itinerary, Rhine Explorer 2, this week. Here you can take a look at what you can expect on a cruise with this series of pictures.

The river cruise line has expanded its summer 2022 offering with two new itineraries and one new port of call. The new Treasures of the Main itinerary features the new port of call Aschaffenburg, a town that combines tradition and modernity.

Legends of the Rhine is a new seven-night Frankfurt round trip with calls to Cologne, Bonn and Koblenz. Guests sailing on this itinerary departing on 12th August 2022 will also experience Rhine in Flames festival - Germany's oldest and largest fireworks display.

TUI Isla's Bistro restaurant

Club Lounge

TUI Maya Reception

TUI Isla Observatory

French Balcony Suite on board TUI Isla

TUI Isla Wellness Spa