Aberdeenshire Council encourages residents to reuse and repair

Aberdeenshire Council has announced it will be supporting Pass it On Week – a national campaign organised by Zero Waste Scotland that runs from March 7-15.

Pass it On Week, which runs from March 7 to 15, is an annual event that celebrates sustainability through the reuse and repair of items, such as donating unwanted items to charity, shopping second-hand and mending old clothing or toys.

The campaign encourages people to cut back on unnecessary consumerism and opt for sustainable purchasing decisions.

During Pass it On Week, Aberdeenshire Council will support the campaign’s key messages by hosting community information sessions and posting reuse advice and resources on the Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire Facebook page.

The council will also be reminding residents of the reuse services available in Aberdeenshire. In partnership with local charities, the council has reuse containers at four of its Household Recycling Centres (HRCs): Ellon, Peterhead, Banchory, and Macduff. The reuse containers at these sites are available for residents to drop off items in good or easily repairable condition. The items are then collected by the charities to be sold in their shops and to raise funds for their cause.

The following charities are partnered with Aberdeenshire HRCs.

 Stella’s Voice: Ellon and Peterhead

 The Magpie Project: Crow’s Nest, Banchory

 BEAT (Banff Environmental Action Team): Macduff

The council also supports Recycle for Scotland’s Re-Use Line – a phoneline working with local charities to help people across Scotland easily donate unwanted goods to charity (i.e. furniture, working electrical items, and clothing). Certain charities will also collect large items, such as furniture, from your door.

Ros Baxter, Aberdeenshire Council’s Waste Manager, said: “Pass it On Week is a great opportunity to remind residents of the reuse services we offer at Aberdeenshire Council. We encourage households to use the charity bins at our recycling centres and transition towards buying second-hand and repairing items where possible, which will reduce the amount of waste generated by unnecessary purchases.”