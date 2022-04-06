A list of temporary safety camera locations has been issued.
With many motorists once again looking to travel throughout the North of Scotland, the North Safety Camera Unit is announcing a number of seasonal short term deployments.
These locations have been selected with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limits, in areas where many may be unfamiliar with the roads.
Eric Dunion Unit Manager of the North Safety Camera Unit says: “We have been working closely with our Police Scotland colleagues and Local Authorities to identify locations where we anticipate an increase in traffic.
Locations that have been confirmed for short term seasonal enforcement:
Aberdeen City:
A93 North Deeside Road
Aberdeenshire:
A92 Catterline near Thorny Hive Bay, Stonehaven
A90 near to Cleanhills
A90 Kingswells to Craibstone Junction
