Aberdeenshire man sentenced at High Court in Edinburgh for sexual offences

James Freeman was jailed for 10 years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 5 July, 2022.

He was previously found guilty of the offences committed at various addresses in the North East of Scotland between 2014 and 2018.

Detective Sergeant Frank McDermott said: “I would like to commend the victim who came forward to report Freeman’s crimes and displayed great courage in speaking out.

“We treat all reports of sexual crimes seriously and sensitively and I would encourage any victims of sexual crimes to come forward and report the circumstances, in confidence, to Police, knowing we will investigate thoroughly.