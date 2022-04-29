Appeal following break-in to new build house in Daviot

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

The incident is believed to have happened between 5pm on Wednesday, April 27, and 7.30am on Thursday, April 28.

A significant quantity of laminate, a radio, a slab lifter and a generator were all stolen, with a total estimated value of around £8000.

Detective Constable Katy-Jo Reid, from North East CID, said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the Daviot area overnight between 27-28 April, to please come forward.

“We are also asking people to be wary if you believe you have been offered these items, or similar, for sale.

"If so, contact police immediately.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0600 of 28 April.