Kemnay man jailed for serious sexual offences

.

Keith Donald from Kemnay, was jailed for ten years at Edinburgh High Court, on Thursday, 26 May.

He had previously been found guilty of eight offences, including the rape of two women, and the attempted rape of a third woman.

The attacks happened at addresses in Inverurie and Kemnay, in Aberdeenshire between 2004 and 2013.

Detective Inspector Kerry McCombie from North East division, Public Protection Unit said: “I would like to commend the women who came forward to report Donald’s crimes, and for their bravery throughout this process.

“I hope his conviction and sentencing, will allow them to move forward while continuing to receive support.

“We treat all reports sexual crimes seriously and sensitively. I would urge anyone who has been subject to this sort of behaviour to come forward to police, feeling confident we will investigate it thoroughly.