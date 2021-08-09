Man and woman charged with theft in Ellon

Police are urging householders to keep sheds, garages and other outbuildings locked following a number of thefts in the Ellon area.

This follows reports of thefts and attempted house breakings in the Station Road and Hospital Road areas of Ellon, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, August 1.

Following enquires, a 45-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal. They will appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court at a later date.

Constable Stephanie Ward said: "I would appeal for residents to remain aware of these incidents and be vigilant when it comes to the security of their sheds and garages.

"Residents are asked to check their outbuildings to see if any items are missing or if attempts have been made to force them open.”