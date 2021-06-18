Man sentenced after pleading guilty to online sexual offences in Aberdeenshire

Malcolm Craig

Following enquiries, on 1 October, 2020, officers acting under warrant, searched a property in Kemnay, and seized a number of devices from the house.

Malcolm Craig (62) was arrested in connection with the seizure.

In May 2021, he pleaded guilty to a number of online sexual offences.

Today (18 June ) at the Sheriff Court in Aberdeen, he was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Anna Johnston said: “We are committed to the protection of children and to bringing all perpetrators of sexual abuse to justice. Malcolm Craig has been held to account for his actions.