Motorists arrested in the North East for drink/drug offences

A total of 11 motorists were arrested over the weekend.

Four motorists were arrested and charged with drink driving, which included a 41-year-old man stopped in the Rothes area of Moray. He was expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday ( April 11).

Five motorists were arrested with drug driving. One of the drivers, a 21-year-old man also failed to stop for police in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Two motorists were arrested after being found to be unfit to drive.

These vehicles were stopped across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.