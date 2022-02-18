Police appeal after robbery in Ellon

Police are appealing for anyone with information which may assist their enquiries to please come forward.

The incident took place on Provost Davidson Drive, around 9.50pm on Thursday, February 17.

A man entered the shop with a weapon and demanded money from staff, before leaving with a three-figure sum. He is believed to have headed over the River Ythan footbridge, towards the Gordon Park area.

He is described as being around 40-years-old, 5ft 7 with average build. He was wearing a flat cap, blue face mask, dark coat and trousers, and black and white trainers. He spoke with a local accent and possibly had ginger facial hair.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: "This was a frightening experience for the staff involved and thankfully no one was injured.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.”