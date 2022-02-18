£22,000 worth of equipment stolen from Monymusk farm
Officers in the North East are appealing for information following a theft in the Monymusk area.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:21 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:34 pm
Between Friday, February 4, and Wednesday, February 16 approximately £22,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a farm in the Monymusk area.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident or anyone in the local area with CCTV footage to get in touch with them.
Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident 0668 of 17 February.