Recorded crime in the North-east increases as Covid impact lessens

Police dealt with a rising number of reported offences at the start of this year.

Changes to the pandemic restrictions have had an impact, and the figures published in Police Scotland’s latest Performance Report show anticipated rises in violence, sexual crimes and road traffic offences.

Divisional Commander George Macdonald said the pandemic was continuing to influence the policing needs.

He said: “During the first quarter of 2021-22 we have seen an increaseoffences recorded in relation to the supply of drugs as we continue to focus our efforts to try and reduce the harm that controlled drugs create in our communities.

“We continue to see an increase in reported domestic abuse, sexual crimes and wider vulnerability. However, we know these incidents remain under-reported and I want to encourage people to come forward.

"We acknowledge home is not always a safe place for everyone and we continue to work alongside our colleagues in national specialist units and our partners to detect cases of domestic abuse, violence, sexual crimes and provide support to victims and their families.”

With restrictions easing and more traffic on the roads, there has been a rise in driving offences, and DC Macdonald urged motorists to take care and drive safely.