Six bikes worth £31,000 stolen from Bennachie Bike Bothy in Monymusk

The bikes were stolen in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, August 18).

The thieves broke into the shop just after 1am on Wednesday, August 18.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths, of Aberdeen CID, said: “The bikes are custom built and unique.

“We are keen to a trace three men and van which was parked near to the premises shortly before the break-in.”

Alexander Burnett, MSP for Aberdeenshire West, said it was sickening that heartless thieves would target a business in Monymusk like this.

“The last 18 months have been especially difficult for independent traders and for this to happen is absolutely despicable,” he said.

“Bennachie Bike Bothy does a lot of fantastic work for the community, working with local guides and coaches to highlight the fantastic landmarks that our area has to offer.

“I hope the culprits are caught and dealt with appropriately and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police as soon as possible.”

More images of the stolen bikes and further details about their make and spec can be found at the Bennachie Bike Bothy Facebook page.

Details have already been shared widely on social media by people within the mountain biking community, and it is hoped the distinctive bikes will quickly become “too hot to handle”.