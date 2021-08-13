Three drivers warned following early morning speed checks in Ellon
Three drivers have received warnings following early morning speed checks carried out in Ellon today (Friday, August 13).
Friday, 13th August 2021, 9:21 am
It was an early start for police officers from the Formartine Community Policing Team, who were responding to a number of complaints about speeding on the town’s Hospital Road.
The main aim of the the operation was to encourage safe driving, with the speed checks being carried out as part of the ongoing Operation CEDAR (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce) – a campaign to improve the behaviour of drivers.