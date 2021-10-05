Aberdeenshire Council to develop a ‘Route-Map to 2030’ to meet significant reductions in its own emissions

The route map will help the council meet significant reductions in its own emissions

A key aspect of ‘Route-Map to 2030’ – which aligns with the objectives of COP 26 – will be the creation of a toolkit which will provide cost-abatement curve and demonstrate which projects give us the most carbon savings for the least financial outlay so we can prioritise

Aberdeenshire Council’s first Carbon Budget was set on February 9, 2017, and in June this year the authority agreed to support the next phase of developing the Carbon Budget setting process.

Over the past four years the process has been developed further and it has also become more embedded within services.

However, the Carbon Budget has never been fully integrated into the financial budgets and this piece of work is required if the council is to fully understand the financial impact of reaching a 75 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030.

The next five years of projects will be reflected within the Revenue and Capital budgets with an indicative budget taking us to March 2031.

In March last year, Aberdeenshire Council agreed a Climate Change Declaration which committed the authority to work towards a carbon-free society by reducing its own emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 against a 2010/11 baseline and to work with others across the region to ensure that Aberdeenshire reaches Net Zero by 2045.

Commenting on the establishment of Route-Map to 2030, chair of the council’s Sustainability Committee, Councillor Iain Taylor, said: “I very much welcome this significant step towards reducing our carbon budget and hitting key environmental and climate improvements over the next five years.

"Although the route-map mirrors the objectives of COP 26, it has not been designed as such and will focus on the particular needs and requirements of Aberdeenshire.”