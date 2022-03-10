Aberdeenshire schools awarded Green Flags for their environmental work

The international award recognises nurseries and schools which have demonstrated a commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme and over two years have engaged their whole school community in local climate action.

Among those receiving the award are Alehousewells Primary School, which has achieved a Green Flag for the first time, and Strathburn Primary School, a Green Flag award winner since 2009.

All the schools took part in a variety of litter-busting and climate action activities including litter picks, litter surveys, recycling and community clean ups. Many more Aberdeenshire schools participate in the Eco-Schools accredited programme and Green Flag status is the highest level of the award.

Pupils at Alehousewells Primary School carry out a litter pick, one of the activities earning them their Eco-Schools Green Flag.

Through the Eco-Schools Scotland programme, Keep Scotland Beautiful aims to make action to tackle climate change and environmental awareness an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of schools, for both pupils and for staff. The programme provides a framework to engage the wider school community in climate action aligned with the purposes of Curriculum for Excellence and Learning for Sustainability.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chair of the Education and Children's Services Committee, said: "It is brilliant to see a number of schools achieving or retaining their Green Flag status this year and many more fully engaged in the Eco Schools initiative.

“Well done for demonstrating your commitment to this cause and ensuring children and young people can lead the way and involve their communities in achieving a low carbon future.”

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “I’d like to congratulate the Eco-Committee, pupils and staff at each of these schools, who have worked so hard to play their part in combatting climate change and achieve their Green Flag Award.

A number of schools in Aberdeenshire have received a Green Flag.