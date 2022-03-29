Aberdeenshire seasonal garden waste points to operate from April to October

Seasonal garden waste points will operate from April 2nd to October 29th this year.

While there is no need to book, traffic management will apply at all sites and visitors are being advised to stay in their vehicle until called forward.

These sites are only to be used for grass clippings and small trimmings - not for larger trees and bushes which should be taken to a household recycling centres.

Visitors should not arrive before the opening times to enable council operatives to have traffic management measures in place.

The recycling points operate on Saturdays:

- Balmedie: Leisure Centre car park, Eigie Road - 1-4pm

- Blackburn: School car park, Fintray Road - 8-11am

- Kemnay: Birley Bush Council depot - 8-11am

- Kintore: Midmill School car park, Carnie Road - 1-4pm

- Newmachar: Summerhill Park car park, Pinkie Road - 8-11am

- Oldmeldrum: Academy bus car park, Colpy Road - 1-4pm