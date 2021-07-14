All about moths – new fun and learning material for summer from Bailies of Bennachie

Find out more about moths this summer with Bailies of Bennachie.

The answer to all these questions and more are found in a new summer section on the Bailies of Bennachie fun and learning website: ‘moths and caterpillars’.

Guided by the friendly giant Jock O Bennachie the online programme for primary school children and their families is packed with interesting information and indoor and outdoor activities.

There are caterpillar crafts and tips on finding moths and caterpillars outside.

The Doric tales in Jock’s resources have been a hit and the latest section has a brand new story ‘The adventure of Jock and Hector the Hairy Caterpillar’.

Filmed on location at Bennachie the story is brilliantly told by Jackie Ross.

The Bailies learning officer Margaret Garden said: “There has been a fantastic response to our online learning programme from children, parents and teachers.

"As we all know this has been a challenging time for everyone involved in education.

"These resources on moths and caterpillars join the summer activities on birds, things that grow, and mini beasts so there is something there for everone.”

“There is an emphasis on fun with links to videos and games, tips for exploring and indoor activities for rainy days.

"We hope parents will be able to use these resources during the school holidays as an inspiration to help their children explore and appreciate the natural world.”

“There are now over 200 resources available for children to explore on our website with sections for every season.

"Although the programme is aimed at families of primary age children it can be enjoyed by any age – we have had a positive response from teenagers and pensioners!"

The Bailies of Bennachie want to help inspire young people to enjoy and appreciate the outdoor environment.

There is so much out there to explore and enjoy, and Bennachie's friendly giant, Jock o' Bennachie will help guide you.